Letter | What if it was a small child?

Originally Published: August 14, 2021 3 p.m.

My neighbor and her dog were viciously attacked by two Rottweilers while she was walking her dog in Kingman. These dogs took turns attacking this lady and her dog.

Isn’t there a law that protects people from this type of crime? The law enforcers just look the other way. Why? I don’t understand how this could happen in our fine country. Nothing is being done at all.

This lady has bills for herself and her gentle dog, that could have died from this. This kind lady had bites all over her hands from trying to protect her dog. These ferocious dogs even trampled the bike she was riding, ruining it. They were in a frenzy to do harm.

What if it was a small child? If you read this and are concerned, please contact the authorities and get involved.

Susan Galloway

Kingman

