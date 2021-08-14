Mohave County issues 18 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 6:

– Darrold Gjesdal: Littlefield; demo existing manufactured home.

– Christina Plougmann: 3125 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo existing manufactured home.

– Panorama Service: Golden Valley; upgrade electrical panel.

– Diana Moll: Kingman; demo burnt home.

– Tammy Eeds: 2830 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVAC installation.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3052 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate .

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3048 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3020 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Juan De Dios Valenzuela: 18964 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; new 200 amp service.

– MDL Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 200 amp.

– Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; upgrade to 200 amp panel.

– Francisco Navarro: Kingman; electrical to well.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 1065 S. Drake Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 582 S. Houck Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 16393 S. Shep Lane, Yucca; HVAC replace 2.5 ton package heat pump wit heat strips.

– DeVault Electric: 4150 N. Cove Road, Golden Valley; electric upgrade to 200 amp.

– Megan Huggins: Kingman; demo existing manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 12:

– Truelove Plumbing: 2522 Kemp Ave., Kingman; $89.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3451 Charleston St., Kingman; $25.

– Elevated Patios & Concrete: 2673 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; awnings; $252.

– Angle Solar: 3414 Spur Cross St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3422 Spur Cross St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 4027 Quarter Circle Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– MDL Electric: 1935 Pacific Ave., Kingman; electric; $114.

– Romar Electric: 1829 Gates Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Big 4 Construction: 2727 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,410.

– Sommers Construction: 3736 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,290.

– Angle Homes: 3614 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 3615 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 3771 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,213.

– Timothy and Corinne Johnson: 214 Silver St., Kingman; remodel; $795.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 12:

– Sei Bella Beauty and Body: 3787 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Like New Again Detailing: 1091 Astor Ave., Kingman; car wash.

– Vides Mobile Wash: 1814 Main St., Kingman; mobile detail service.

– All Beauty College: 2425 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. B, Kingman; educational services.

– Kingman Performance: 1349 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Classic Homes: 3725 Martingale Drive, Kingman; construction.

– Outlaw Blasting: 2015 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; mobile power wash.

– Planet Fitness: 3911 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; fitness and training.

– WebKingman: 2015 E. Neale Ave., Kingman; web design.

– Intellecom Communications: 3638 E. Sunset Blvd., Ste. 105, wireless communications providers.

– Redbeard LLC, Divis Construction: 3570 Gordon Drive, Kingman; construction.

– Cleaning Services: 9259 N. Bridlebit Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Terry’s On The Web: 2216 Lucille Ave., Kingman; marketing consulting service.