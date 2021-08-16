OFFERS
Kingman man alleged to have shot stepson

Jon Nels Sandvold (MCSO photo)

Jon Nels Sandvold (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 16, 2021 11:31 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that Jon Nels Sandvold, 64, of Kingman, has admitted involvement in the shooting death of his stepson, Samuel Joseph Robinson, 39, of Kingman.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to 911 calls regarding a disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue in Kingman at approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Multiple gunshots were reported.

Sandvold is reported to have called 911 and stated that he had just shot his stepson. Officers arrived and found Sandvold standing in the front yard with his arms in the air, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to law enforcement.

Robinson was located in a nearby parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators reportedly determined that Sandvold lived at the residence with his 61-year-old wife, Robinson’s mother. At some point a confrontation occurred between the two men which resulted in Sandvold arming himself with a handgun, according to KPD. At that time, Robinson had gotten into the passenger’s seat of a truck, with his mother in the driver’s seat.

KPD reports that Sandvold, then armed with a handgun, fired numerous times into the vehicle, shooting Robinson multiple times. Robinson’s mother was not shot but had minor abrasive injuries from flying debris.

Sandvold, who reportedly admitted involvement in the offense, was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of felony second-degree murder, aggravated assault by domestic violence and endangerment by domestic violence.

Investigators believe the incident is the result of an ongoing contention between Sandvold and Robinson. The investigation continues.

