Kingman Miner August 18 Adoption Spotlight: Kasumy
Updated as of Tuesday, August 17, 2021 4:54 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Kasumy describes herself as quiet and happy, and as someone who is open to trying new things. She expresses her creativity by beading, painting and crafting. She appreciates being included in activities and will gladly help with gardening or cooking. Kasumy shared that her perfect weekend would include eating at Peter Piper Pizza and going to the zoo with friends. Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
August 2021: 15 children available for adoption in Arizona
