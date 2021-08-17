OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police: Impairment possible factor in Monday crash

A Kingman man was injured in this one-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road on Monday, Aug. 16. (KPD photo)

A Kingman man was injured in this one-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road on Monday, Aug. 16. (KPD photo)

Originally Published: August 17, 2021 2:45 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 17, 2021 4:54 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department investigators reportedly have reason to suspect that impairment was a factor in an incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 16 where a 60-year-old Kingman area man crashed his vehicle into a large sign in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of a driver being unconscious after his vehicle crashed into the sign at 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the driver was unconscious but breathing. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically before crossing lanes of traffic and going off the roadway and crashing.

The vehicle destroyed a stop sign, utility box and a fire hydrant. The vehicle’s airbags deployed, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, though several drivers reported near collisions.

The driver was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending, KPD wrote, adding that investigators have reason to suspect impairment was a factor.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Charges pending in two-vehicle crash
Pedestrian pinned after Monday, Aug. 3 crash
Kingman man arrested for alleged knife brandishing
Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying wallet-theft suspect
Shoplifting turns into auto damages during escape attempt
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State