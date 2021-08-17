Kingman police: Impairment possible factor in Monday crash

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department investigators reportedly have reason to suspect that impairment was a factor in an incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 16 where a 60-year-old Kingman area man crashed his vehicle into a large sign in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of a driver being unconscious after his vehicle crashed into the sign at 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the driver was unconscious but breathing. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically before crossing lanes of traffic and going off the roadway and crashing.

The vehicle destroyed a stop sign, utility box and a fire hydrant. The vehicle’s airbags deployed, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, though several drivers reported near collisions.

The driver was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending, KPD wrote, adding that investigators have reason to suspect impairment was a factor.