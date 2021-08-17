OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center implements visitor restrictions

A spike in COVID-19 cases has forced Kingman Regional Medical Center to implement more-rigid visitation policies to help prevent the spread of the disease. (File photo by KRMC)

A spike in COVID-19 cases has forced Kingman Regional Medical Center to implement more-rigid visitation policies to help prevent the spread of the disease. (File photo by KRMC)

Originally Published: August 17, 2021 2:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – As coronavirus cases surge, Kingman Regional Medical Center has moved to level-three visitor restrictions, its most restrictive level, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The hospital wrote in a news release that the restrictions follow the “hospital’s commitment to keep safe visitation available to patients and families …”

The restrictions come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge within the hospital and community. The hospital wrote that as of Monday, Aug. 16, 31 patients were in the hospital with the coronavirus, with eight of those in the 14-bed intensive care unit.

Level three restrictions mean that visitation is allowed at two separate times a day – from 8–10 a.m. and from 4–6 p.m. Patients can have one visitor at a time, and visitors must be age 18 or older.

“The upward trend in COVID cases doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” said Will McConnell, KRMC president and CEO. “We’re taking every precaution we can to protect our patients and staff while still allowing limited visitors as we know this supports healing.”

To learn more about KRMC visitation, go to https://www.azkrmc.com/.

