Lee Williams High School hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KINGMAN – Students ages 12 and older will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Aug. 23 between 7 -11 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. at Lee Williams High School. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Monday, Sept. 13 from 7-11 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., the school announced on its Facebook page.

Both vaccination days will be held at Lee Williams High School, room 202, 400 Grandview Ave. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child to the vaccination. Insurance cards are to be provided if available.