Mohave County logs 320 COVID cases in 3-day span

KINGMAN – Another 122 residents of the Kingman medical service area have contracted COVID-19. Forty-five of those cases involve patients in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 97% of COVID deaths in the county. There were 18 new local cases ages 60-69, 13 ages 50-59, 12 ages 70-79 and two ages 80-89.

The Kingman cases were among 320 reported in Mohave County by the county Department of Public Health on Monday, Aug. 16 as the county, along with the state and the nation, experiences a significant surge in cornavirus cases. The report covers the three-day period between noon on Friday, Aug. 13 and noon on Monday. There were no new deaths reported.

Numerous local cases were also recorded in children and teens, with 21 new patients ages 11-19 and seven ages 0-10. There were also 19 cases ages 30-39, and 15 each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

Bullhead City recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 128. The Lake Havasu City area experienced 58 new cases, while three were confirmed in the Arizona Strip and nine were in undetermined areas of the county.

Cases and deaths have been spiking for more than a month in the county, with 660 new cases and 13 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11. There have been 453 new cases and 13 additional deaths between noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and noon on Monday. More than 50 county residents have died in the past four weeks.

That’s up from 418 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 441 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending July 28.

The surge, from less than 100 cases a week in June to more than 600 a week, has been attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county and the dominance of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 40.8% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 54.3% statewide, and more than 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 72,853 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 215 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 167, Kingman with 165, Fort Mohave with 68, Golden Valley with 37 and Mohave Valley with 24. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,955 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,019 for Bullhead City, 5,675 for Kingman, 2,081 for Fort Mohave, 1,282 for Golden Valley, 963 for Mohave Valley and 489 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 172 cases in Topock, 77 in Dolan Springs, 59 in Meadview and 48 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.3 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 24,480 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 27,048 cases in the county. The county counts 719 deaths, while the state reports 820.

County health officials report that 21,862 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Aug. 16 there were 158 new cases from 705 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 22%.

The positivity rate in the county was 36% (124/340) on Monday, Aug. 9; 14% (116/809) on Tuesday, Aug. 10; 9% (119/1,309) on Wednesday, Aug. 11; 11% (141/1,278) on Thursday, Aug. 12; 8% (76/947) on Friday, Aug. 13; and 16% (89/542) on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 235,197 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 17, AZDHS was reporting three new deaths and 2,661 new cases from 31,744 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 970,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,467 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 37 million confirmed cases and 622,502 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 17. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,375,812 deaths from more than 206 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.