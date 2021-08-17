Obituary | Mary Elizabeth Porter Shepherd

Mary Elizabeth Porter Shepherd passed away July 16, 2021. She was 68. Mary was born June 1, 1953. She was a Mohave County Special Education teacher for adolescents charged as adults.

A Celebration of Life, Pot Luck will be at Living Faith Church, 462 Arnold Road, Kingman, Arizona on Aug. 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mary Elizabeth always said, “Live the Bible, be friends with everyone, and stay out of your own head.”

Cards can be sent to Jack Shepherd, 203 N. 2nd St., Kingman, Arizona 86401.