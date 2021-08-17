Obituary | Willis Raymond Hubert Jr. 'Bill'

Willis Raymond Hubert Jr. “Bill” of Fredonia, Kansas passed away August 3, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas. He was born November 25, 1933, in Los Angeles, California to Barbara (Wesson) Hubert and Willis Raymond Hubert. Bill had 3 younger brothers. He attended schools in Hollywood, California and Worcester, Massachusetts. He was drafted into the army in 1953. He served two years in a tank division and was stationed in Germany. Following military service he worked as a truck driver, in a body shop, and ended his career as an insurance adjuster for Trans America.

Around 1960 Bill was united in marriage to Beverly Forneir. They had two sons, Billy and Robbie. Bill and Beverly divorced in 1965. He later met the love of his life, Mary Anita Rothgeb Jones. They were married November 11, 2011, in Valle Vista, Arizona. They remained happily married until his death.

Bill and Anita enjoyed their years together traveling and just being together. Bill led an active life piloting his own plane, sailing his sailboat, riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, and singing, and rebuilding vintage cars. He still rode the motorcycle at age 87. He was thrilled with the small-town life he discovered when he and Anita moved to Fredonia Kansas in 2020. Bill was a lifetime member of the VFW, currently attached to Post 3018 in Fredonia, Kansas.

Bill is survived by his wife Anita of the home, brother Arthur Hubert of Orlando, Florida, son Billy Hubert of Oxford, Massachusetts and son Robbie Hubert of Kingman, Arizona. His grandchildren are Shawna and Mandy in Massachusetts and Robert Jr, Riley, Miranda, and Rochelle in southern California. He had 4 great grandchildren. His marriage to Anita brought five stepchildren, Susan (Jones) McDaniel and husband Gordon of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Ron and Teresa (Thompson) Jones of Rose Hill, Kansas, Gus and Denice (Conner) Jones of Elk City, Kansas, Rus Jones of Longton, Kansas, and Doug Jones of Fredonia, Kansas. With Anita he had an additional thirteen step grandchildren, 30 step great grandchildren, and 4 step great, great grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Barbara and Willis Hubert and two brothers Donald and Bobbie.

Services are planned for September 8 at 2 PM at the Longton Community Center with interment of ashes at the Longton cemetery. Bill was extremely proud of his military service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Bill’s name to the veteran’s organization of your choice.