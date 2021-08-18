Human remains located near White Hills in 2016 identified as California teen

KINGMAN – The previously unidentified decomposing body of a female located in a ravine in the White Hills area off of N. Highway 93 in September 2016 has been identified as Kimberly Rena Jones, 18, of San Bernardino, California.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that due to the decomposition of the body, an immediate identification could not be made and a cause of death could not be determined. A composite sketch was completed and shared on social media with no response, and nationwide missing person files were compared to characteristics of the deceased with nothing matching at the time.

The investigation was assigned to the MCSO Special Investigations Unit in February 2020. The unit was developed to focus on the investigation of cold cases within the sheriff’s office. SIU utilized a new DNA technique, which required a different sample than what was initially collected, in its pursuit of identification of the victim.

In October 2020, the remains were exhumed and a sufficient DNA sample was obtained. That extraction was sent to an outside laboratory and a full genome of the victim was developed. The sample was used to identify potential relatives of the victim through her genealogy, the sheriff’s office wrote.

In July 2020, the victim was identified as Jones, who had been reported missing out of California in 2017. MCSO detectives were not made aware of the report made in California, according to the release.

MCSO encourages anyone with information regarding Jones to contact the SIU at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

The investigation continues.