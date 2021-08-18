MCSO: Undercover sting operations yield guilty pleas for Kingman, Golden Valley men

KINGMAN – Two Kingman residents and two Golden Valley residents have pleaded guilty in regards to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sting operations targeting individuals using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

MCSO wrote in a news release that since the operations began, 35 individuals have been arrested, of which five still have their cases pending and have not been convicted. Some, however, have already seen their cases move through the court system.

William Leonard Branch, 25, of Kingman was arrested Jan. 14, 2021 on suspicion of aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, attempted involving or using minors in a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Branch pleaded guilty to luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, and received five years in prison and eight years supervised probation.

Robert Angel Flores, 28, of Kingman, was arrested Jan. 22, 2020 on suspicion of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Flores pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, MCSO wrote.

Quinton Anthony Edwards, 25, of Golden Valley, was arrested March 11, 2020 on suspicion of six counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation. Edwards reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15 and received 180 days in the Mohave County jail, and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Corbin John Grizzel, 25, of Golden Valley, was arrested March 9, 2020 on suspicion of three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15. Grizzel pleaded guilty to one count of attempted furnishing obscene or harmful items to a minor and received three years of supervised probation, the sheriff’s office reports.