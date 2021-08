Keona Villeso and Kayla Lytle are two of the Kingman area high school cheerleaders on the All American Cheerleading Squad. The pair spoke at a recent meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. They’re raising money to pay for the trip through T-shirt sales, car washes and other means. To donate contact their coach, Kiana Perea, at kperea@kaolaz.org or 928-303-2064.