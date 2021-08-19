OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs | Arizona governor says National Guard staying on border

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to keep Arizona National Guard members deployed to the Mexican border for another year. (Adobe image)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to keep Arizona National Guard members deployed to the Mexican border for another year. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 19, 2021 3 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to keep Arizona National Guard members deployed to the Mexican border for another year. The Republican governor announced Wednesday that troops that he sent to the border in April will remain deployed. He criticized the Biden Administration for failing to secure the border amid a surge of migrants that began after former President Donald Trump left office.

More than 150 Guard members were deployed to the border in April after Ducey declared a state of emergency due to the high number of migrants crossing into the state from Mexico. The troops are providing logistics and administrative support to local law enforcement, maintaining and monitoring surveillance cameras, doing data analysis and providing medical care at detention centers.

The Legislature appropriated $25 million to help pay for the deployment in the budget it passed in June.

The governor sent members of the Guard to help the Border Patrol boost security in April 2018 after a request from then-President Donald Trump. The last troops on that mission left in November 2020, said Major Kyle Key, a Guard spokesman. That mission was federally funded.

Navajo Nation reports 60 new virus cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK - Navajo Nation officials are asking residents who live on the vast reservation to do their part in helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases rise.

The tribe reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two more deaths. Those figures bring the total number of cases to 32,068 and deaths to 1,392.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez urged residents to wear masks, get vaccinated and limit in-person gatherings with friends and family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona governor sending National Guard to southern border
National Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border
Gov. Ducey defends decision to send troops to border
US troops deployed at the border limited in what they can do
Gov. Ducey keeps National Guard at border
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State