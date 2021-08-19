Mohave County logs 210 more cases of COVID-19 as virus surge continues

KINGMAN – Deaths are up, but cases are holding relatively steady, as Mohave County deals with the invasion of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The county logged 663 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18. That’s up from 660 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11. But it’s well above the double-digit weekly cases recorded in May and early June as the pandemic waned.

The new high was reached after the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 210 new cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, Aug. 16 and noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The newly deceased include an adult in the 60-69 age range from the Kingman medical service area, raising the local toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 165, primarily elderly residents who were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. The other new death involved a patient in the 60-69 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City area.

Of the 210 new cases, the majority were centered in the Kingman area, one of four medical service areas in the county.

There were 128 new local cases, including 45 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 97% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of pandemic. There were 18 new cases ages 50-59, 15 ages 60-69, six ages 70-79, and two each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

There were also 50 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 31 in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Cases and deaths have been spiking for more than a month in the county, with 660 new cases and 13 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11. There have been 453 new cases and 13 additional deaths between noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and noon on Monday. More than 50 county residents have died in the past four weeks.

That’s up from 418 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 441 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending July 28.

The surge, from less than 100 cases a week in June to more than 600 a week, has been attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county and the dominance of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 54.6% statewide, and more than 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 73,208 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 215 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 168, Kingman with 166, Fort Mohave with 68, Golden Valley with 37 and Mohave Valley with 24. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,983 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,039 for Bullhead City, 5,775 for Kingman, 2,095 for Fort Mohave, 1,295 for Golden Valley, 970 for Mohave Valley and 490 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 172 cases in Topock, 77 in Dolan Springs, 59 in Meadview and 48 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.3 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 24,671 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 27,207 cases in the county. The county counts 721 deaths, while the state reports 822.

County health officials report that 21,997 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Aug. 18 there were 124 new cases from 498 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 25%.

The positivity rate in the county was 9% (119/1,309) on Wednesday, Aug. 11; 11% (141/1,278) on Thursday, Aug. 12; 8% (76/947) on Friday, Aug. 13; 16% (89/542) on Sunday, Aug. 15; 22% (158/705) on Monday, Aug. 16; and 4% (35/827) on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 236,523 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 19, AZDHS was reporting four new deaths and 3,546 new cases from 37,219 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 976,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,508 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 37 million confirmed cases and 624,318 deaths the morning of Thursday, Aug. 19. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,397,840 deaths from nearly 210 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Aug. 19.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.