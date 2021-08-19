OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Jonathan Stehly

Jonathan Stehly

Jonathan Stehly

Originally Published: August 19, 2021 2:49 p.m.

Jonathan Stehly of Kingman passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 after losing his battle with alcoholism. He was only 34.

Jon was born Nov. 2, 1986 to Charles and Herron Kay Stehly. He was the youngest of four brothers. He graduated from Kingman High School and went on to study engineering at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He loved living in Flagstaff, where he had many friends and spent time enjoying nature, camping, hiking, snowboarding and rock climbing. Jon was a fun-loving guy, he never met a stranger and was incredibly kind hearted. He is loved and will be missed by so many.

Jon is survived by his mother, Herron Kay Stehly; brothers Thomas Stehly, David (Jamie) Stehly and Tyler (Danielle) Stehly; Three nieces June, Paige and Reece (with one more niece/nephew on the way); his large extended family, as well as his beloved dog, Patty.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stehly.

Jon’s final act of kindness was that of organ donation.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Abundant Life Family Worship Center in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Michael Jonathan Hiatt
Obituary | Christopher Henry Grigg
Obituary | Anthony ‘Tony’ James Baxter
Obituary: Howard Zellmer
Obituary | Daniel Patrick Puett

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State