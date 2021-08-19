Obituary | Jonathan Stehly

Jonathan Stehly of Kingman passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 after losing his battle with alcoholism. He was only 34.

Jon was born Nov. 2, 1986 to Charles and Herron Kay Stehly. He was the youngest of four brothers. He graduated from Kingman High School and went on to study engineering at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He loved living in Flagstaff, where he had many friends and spent time enjoying nature, camping, hiking, snowboarding and rock climbing. Jon was a fun-loving guy, he never met a stranger and was incredibly kind hearted. He is loved and will be missed by so many.

Jon is survived by his mother, Herron Kay Stehly; brothers Thomas Stehly, David (Jamie) Stehly and Tyler (Danielle) Stehly; Three nieces June, Paige and Reece (with one more niece/nephew on the way); his large extended family, as well as his beloved dog, Patty.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stehly.

Jon’s final act of kindness was that of organ donation.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Abundant Life Family Worship Center in Kingman.