Obituary | Levi Dean Rogers

Levi Dean Rogers, 51, passed away at home in Kingman surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was born in Miami, Arizona on June 9, 1970, the son of Ralph and Debby Rogers. His brother Kiley was born a year later. In 1995, he was blessed with a daughter, Theresa “Ty” Rogers, of Kingman and he also has a stepdaughter Cassie Rosenberg of Kingman.

Levi’s first years were in Miami where he attended kindergarten and first grade at George Washington grade school. Then the family moved to Kingman, Arizona, where he went to the rest of grade school, junior high and Kingman High. Levi was active in football, baseball, police cadets, FFA and band. Levi grew up loving sports, showing his horses and livestock at the fair, and doing gymkhanas. He loved car racing with his dad, hunting, fishing, trapping, being outdoors with his grandpas and everything about livestock, horses and rodeos.

He worked many different skills in his life: volunteer fireman, EMT, mechanic, lube tech, cement finisher, construction foreman, carpenter, security guard where he was “employee of the month,” stock contractor and laborer for Honeycutt livestock contracting.

Levi was a lifetime member of the Kingsmen in Kingman. He tried to never miss a rodeo even after his accident where he was wheelchair bound. He was loving, caring, kind, patriotic and believed in God.

Levi is survived by his parents Ralph and Debby Rogers; daughter Ty; stepdaughter Cassie; brother Kiley; two nephews Emery and Ian; three nieces Laura, Maddie, and Lani; a great niece Brexley ( his little Princess); great nephew Everett ( his little cowboy) and three step-grandchildren Kalie, Lily, and Grayson.

Levi is preceded in death by his grandparents; Fred Park; Gloria Pemberton; and Carl and Helen Rogers.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family, visit www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.













