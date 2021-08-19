Obituary | Timothy Lee Blackwood

Timothy Lee Blackwood, a Kingman resident from 1973-2019, passed away while surrounded by his family at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Tim was born and raised in Southern California, where he graduated from Lynwood High School in 1960. He volunteered for the draft in 1961 and served in the Army until 1963, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Tim and his wife Pam moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1973 when he joined Southern California Edison as an apprentice at the Mohave Generating Station in Laughlin, Nevada. Tim worked at that location through a variety of positions until his retirement in 1996. He was well known for his commitment to his family, his good-natured humor, enjoyment of a hard-played racquetball game, love of the Grand Canyon and general interest in anything backpacking, hiking and nature-related.

Tim and Pam relocated to Raleigh in 2019 to be with their children and grandchildren. Tim appreciated all of the Carolina greenery, miles of shoreline, and the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tim is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Pamela Blackwood; his loving daughters, Mandy Blackwood and Jennifer Blackwood-Little, and his two grandsons, Hayden Little and Patrick Little, all of Raleigh.

In memorial the family requests donations be made in Tim’s name to the American Heart Association or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.