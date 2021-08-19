OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Timothy Lee Blackwood

Timothy Lee Blackwood

Timothy Lee Blackwood

Originally Published: August 19, 2021 2:45 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 19, 2021 2:50 PM

Timothy Lee Blackwood, a Kingman resident from 1973-2019, passed away while surrounded by his family at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Tim was born and raised in Southern California, where he graduated from Lynwood High School in 1960. He volunteered for the draft in 1961 and served in the Army until 1963, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Tim and his wife Pam moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1973 when he joined Southern California Edison as an apprentice at the Mohave Generating Station in Laughlin, Nevada. Tim worked at that location through a variety of positions until his retirement in 1996. He was well known for his commitment to his family, his good-natured humor, enjoyment of a hard-played racquetball game, love of the Grand Canyon and general interest in anything backpacking, hiking and nature-related.

Tim and Pam relocated to Raleigh in 2019 to be with their children and grandchildren. Tim appreciated all of the Carolina greenery, miles of shoreline, and the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tim is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Pamela Blackwood; his loving daughters, Mandy Blackwood and Jennifer Blackwood-Little, and his two grandsons, Hayden Little and Patrick Little, all of Raleigh.

In memorial the family requests donations be made in Tim’s name to the American Heart Association or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Bill Mount
After 20 years police in 2 states link dead mother and son
Obituary: Timothy Lee Brown
Obituary | Henry Franklin Boatman
Obituary | Timothy “Tim” Scott Platt

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State