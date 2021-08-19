OFFERS
Rants and Raves | August 20, 2021

Originally Published: August 19, 2021 11:21 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Lee Williams HS hosting vaccine clinic – Yes! Let’s protect our kids and their families! Let’s all stand together and do what we must to vanquish this new COVID variant! We can do this, people.

Kimball Shinkoskey letter: Time to force folks to change their behavior – The (not a vaccine) has not been approved by the FDA, even with the politics of this administration. You can choose to bare arms if you like and I will choose to bear mine if you try to force me.

Arizona governor blocks schools from federal cash for mandating masks – The governor needs to take a tour of some of our counties. Hospitals are swamped, and younger people, including children, are becoming infected, yet he is punishing school districts trying to mitigate the spread and keep our schools open and safe?

