OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cards’ Fitzgerald: No ‘urge to play’

Larry Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, says he lacks the desire to return for an 18th NFL season. (Photo by Keith Allison, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Wfuu89)

Larry Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, says he lacks the desire to return for an 18th NFL season. (Photo by Keith Allison, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Wfuu89)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: August 21, 2021 8:45 p.m.

TEMPE – Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career.

In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio – set to air Friday afternoon – Fitzgerald said he's currently focused on being a radio broadcaster.

“To be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said in the interview. “I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don't have that urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

The 37-year-old has put together 17 of the most consistent and productive seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history.

He hasn't been at the Cardinals' preseason camp in Glendale, Arizona, over the past month. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and teammates have consistently said they're not sure of Fitzgerald's football plans. The Cardinals signed veteran receiver A.J. Green during the offseason.

Known by many Cardinals fans as “Larry Legend," he has played his entire career in the desert. He has 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards. Those numbers both rank second in NFL history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

He's proven incredibly durable, even in his latest seasons. He played in every regular-season game from 2015 to 2019 and appeared in 13 games during 2020, catching 54 passes for 409 yards and a touchdown.

Fitzgerald was a 2008 All-Pro and has made 11 Pro Bowl teams in a career that started in 2004. He was the third overall pick in that year's draft out of Pittsburgh and almost immediately became one of the game's top receivers.

Fitzgerald has a fairly low-key personality for a receiver – a position notorious for its prima donnas. He usually does his job with a smile and rarely complains, even during some tough years when the Cardinals cycled through multiple journeyman quarterbacks.

It's one of many reasons Fitzgerald is widely beloved in Arizona and fans erupt every time he catches a pass. Over two decades, he's established deep connections in the community and became a part owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns last year.

Over the past two years, he relished working with young quarterback Kyler Murray, whom the Cardinals drafted No. 1 overall in 2019. He also has a good rapport with Kingsbury, who is only a few years older than the receiver.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cards camp: Jones in, Fitzgerald out
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season
Brady and Fitzgerald to do weekly SiriusXM Radio show
Years after Super Bowl glory, Cards’ Butler back in desert
Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 16th season
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State