Kingman Miner August 22 Adoption Spotlight: Logen

Get to know Logen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Logen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 21, 2021 7:55 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Logen is talkative with an infectious personality. He likes doing anything outside, especially swimming. He also likes playing soccer and would look forward to playing on a team. Logen enjoys looking at firetrucks and hopes to be a firefighter one day. Get to know Logen and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2021: 15 children available for adoption in Arizona
