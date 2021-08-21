OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Upcoming season likely Coyotes’ last in Glendale

The City of Glendale has declined to renew a lease for the Gila River Arena for the Arizona Coyotes, the state’s NHL franchise. (Photo by Keeton Gale, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2W7AJe2)

The City of Glendale has declined to renew a lease for the Gila River Arena for the Arizona Coyotes, the state’s NHL franchise. (Photo by Keeton Gale, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2W7AJe2)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 21, 2021 8:47 p.m.

GLENDALE - The upcoming season will likely be the Arizona Coyotes' final one at Gila River Arena.

The city of Glendale announced Thursday that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. The city tweeted it wants to focus on “larger, more impactful events and uses” for the arena.

“We are disappointed by today’s unilateral decision by the City of Glendale to break off negotiations on a multi-year lease extension agreement,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a statement. “We are hopeful that they will reconsider a move that would primarily damage the small businesses and hard-working citizens of Glendale. We remain open to restarting good-faith negotiations with the City.

“Most importantly, the Coyotes are one hundred percent committed to finding a long-term arena solution here in Arizona, and nothing will shake our determination to do what is right for our organization, residents of the entire Valley and, most important, our fans.”

The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, in downtown Phoenix in 2003. The Coyotes have operated on an annual lease since 2016 after the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a long-term agreement.

Arizona had a deal with Arizona State University to build a shared arena but the school backed out.

The Coyotes have been searching for new home since Glendale backed out of its lease agreement, possibly closer to the more populous suburbs east of Phoenix. New owner Alex Meruelo has said he plans to keep the franchise in Arizona.

The Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum – the Arizona State Fairgrounds arena that opened in 1965 and hosted the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WHA's Phoenix Roadrunners and an assortment of minor-league hockey teams – is a possible interim destination. It seats 13,730 for hockey.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ownership saga just latest twist for Coyotes
Prescott Valley’s NBA G League team moving to Michigan
Suns announce 2017-18 NBA schedule
Coyotes hire Tourigny as coach
KHS Letterman's attend hockey game
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State