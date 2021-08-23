OFFERS
Kingman man arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder

Zackery Thomas Dowd (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 23, 2021 1:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman area resident Zackery Thomas Dowd, 27, has been arrested by the Kingman Police Department on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

KPD wrote in a news release that at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, officers responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Grand Canyon Road in reference to a report that a man was shooting at him.

Officers arrived and contacted Dowd, who was sitting in a parked vehicle. The victim reported that Dowd, an acquaintance, arrived at the residence and began a confrontation. During the verbal confrontation, Dowd is alleged to have brandished a “large” handgun and fired at the victim. According to law enforcement, the gun described was similar to an MP5.

Dowd reportedly denied possession of a firearm. Officers located a 9 mm handgun with a folding stock buried in the sand next to the vehicle Dowd was in, according to KPD. The investigation resulted in Dowd being arrested on suspicion of felony attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported. Officers believe the incident is the continuation of a previous altercation between Dowd and the occupants of the home.

