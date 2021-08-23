Two Kingman men arrested on suspicion of luring minors

KINGMAN – Two more Kingman residents have been arrested in connection with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sting operations targeting individuals using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Brian Chance Robb, 25, of Kingman, was arrested on May 3 on suspicion of three counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15, all felonies.

David John Dunne, 38, of Kingman, was arrested on Aug. 16 on suspicion of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15 and attempted luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, both felonies, as well as two active arrest warrants.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to use this press release as a reminder to parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage,” the agency wrote. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.