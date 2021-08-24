City of Kingman’s investigation into cyberattack complete, some accounts may be compromised

KINGMAN – The investigation into the February 2021 cyber incident is complete, the city of Kingman wrote in a press release on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The city’s investigation and forensic analysis found information related to a “limited number” of people who may have been impacted by the cyber incident. Those potentially impacted individuals will be notified.

According to the press release, Kingman did not lose control of the network due to the cyber incident and the city did not “pay any criminals for any information.”

The cybersecurity specialist hired by the city has not been able to officially determine how the city’s systems were breached. To continue the commitment to the privacy and safety of information, the city is reviewing existing policies and procedures while also enacting employee training protocols to prevent future incidents. A variety of technical and policy changes have also been implemented to help with the safety of the city’s systems.



The city is insured against cyberattacks, and the services for the investigation were limited due to being insured. No cost will be placed on taxpayers for the investigation.

Residents should stay wary of certain emails, even when they look normal, to avoid scams or cybercrimes by gaining access to a computer system.