College-bound

Rye Samson, a multi-sport athlete at Lee Williams High School, has signed a national letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career for the College of The Siskiyous Eagles in Weed, California. Samson, an outfielder, batted .400 and stole 15 bases for the Volunteers this past season. The Eagles finished 9-11 overall in the Golden Valley Conference this year. Top row from left are Lee Williams assistant baseball coach Josh McBride and head coach Patrick O’Boyle. Samson is at center in the front row and flanked by members of his family. (Courtesy photo by Lisa McClung)