COVID claims 2 county residents

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has taken the lives of two more Mohave County residents, and another 176 residents have been infected with the disease.

The new deaths and cases were announced on Monday, Aug. 23 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in a report that covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Aug. 20 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased were patients in the 70-79 age group, one each from the Kingman and Bullhead City medical service areas. Their demise raises the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 729, and the county has now recorded more than 25,000 infections with 25,040 to date.

Of the 49 new Kingman-area cases, 12 were in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 97% of the deaths in the county. There were seven new cases ages 50-59, four ages 60-69 and one age 70-79. Another 14 cases were in school-aged children and teens, with 10 cases in the 11-19 age bracket and four in the 0-10 age group. There were also nine new local cases ages 30-39, eight ages 20-29 and six ages 40-49.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 88, including 34 over the age of 50. There were also 36 new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and three in unconfirmed locations in the county. The recent surge in cases and deaths, which mimics spikes in cases experienced this past winter and in the summer of 2020, is attributed to a pair of factors – the county’s low vaccination rate, and the predominance of the more-contagious delta coronavirus variant in the county.

But the surge may be tapering off, with 351 new cases and 10 deaths reported in the five-day period ending at noon on Monday. That compares to 663 new cases and 15 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

There were 660 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18; 418 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 441 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending July 28.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.5% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That compares to 55.3% statewide, and more than 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 74,061 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated. According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 218 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City and Kingman with 169 each, Fort Mohave with 68, Golden Valley with 38 and Mohave Valley with 26. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,047 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,122 for Bullhead City, 5,898 for Kingman, 2,131 for Fort Mohave, 1,317 for Golden Valley, 996 for Mohave Valley and 492 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 176 cases in Topock, 81 in Dolan Springs, 59 in Meadview and 50 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 25,040 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 27,620 cases in the county. The county counts 731 deaths, while the state reports 836. County health officials report that 22,171 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Aug. 23 there were 93 new cases from 491 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 19%.

The positivity rate in the county was 22% (158/705) on Monday, Aug. 16; 4% (35/827) on Tuesday, Aug. 17; 25% (134/498) on Wednesday, Aug. 18; 2% (83/1470) on Thursday, Aug. 19; 13% on Friday, Aug. 20; and 3% (27/928) on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 240,994 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 24, AZDHS was reporting 38 new deaths and 2,595 new cases from 23,828 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 991,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,638 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 38 million confirmed cases and 629,739 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 24. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,446,164 deaths from nearly 213 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

