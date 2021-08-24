Ducey appoints Spurlock as Mohave County Superior Court clerk

KINGMAN – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced the appointment of Christina Spurlock as the new Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former clerk Virlynn Tinnell, who resigned on April 5 when she was appointed Cerbat Justice of the Peace.

Under Arizona law, the vacancy created by the resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election in 2022. Spurlock has been serving as the chief deputy of the court.

“Christina’s wealth of experience and commitment to serving the court community make her an excellent choice for Mohave County,” Ducey said.

Spurlock, a lifetime resident of Mohave County, began working at the Mohave County Superior Court Clerk’s Office in 2007. She was appointed interim clerk by Judge Charles Gurtler in April 2021.

“Through her time at the clerk’s office, she has gained extensive direct experience handling the responsibilities of the clerk’s office including record maintenance and administration of court funds,” a news release from the governor’s office noted.

Spurlock served as deputy director of the office from 2017-21. From 2011-17, she worked as court services supervisor where she was responsible for the records retention schedule, as well as storage and inventory of evidence.



From her many roles, Spurlock gained “substantial experience and training in the filing, processing, and proper management of cases,” the news release noted. She also assisted in piloting technological innovations for the court, including electronic filing of civil cases and electronic evidence management. She helped implement electronic transmission to the Arizona Disposition Reporting System for Mohave County which reports disposition and sentencing information throughout Arizona.