Finch fires a 35 to lead Vols to win in boys’ golf match

PRESCOTT – Lee Williams High School senior Cole Finch fired a one-under par 35 in nine holes to lead the Volunteers to a win in their opening boys’ golf match of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Prescott Country Club.

The Volunteers took the top three positions and placed six golfers in the top eight to win the meet over Mohave and Bradshaw Mountain.

Senior Brady Clark and junior Robert Brackett tied for second by shooting 38, while freshman Jacob Lander was fourth with a 41, junior Cadan Moore placed sixth with a 47 and sophomore Brodie Obanion finished eighth with a 51.

The Vols were slated to travel to Continental Country Club in Coconino for a match with Bradshaw Mountain, Page and Coconino on Tuesday, Aug. 24.