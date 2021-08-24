Kingman Miner Aug. 25 Adoption Spotlight: Nelly
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 3:12 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Nellie is a young lady that enjoys puzzles, word searches, the Disney channel, music, dancing and physical fitness! She has a great passion for the arts. Nelly really enjoys school, she has a lot of friends and looks forward to seeing and working with her teacher. Get to know Nelly and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
