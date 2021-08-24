OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 24
Obituary | Regina "Cook" Findley

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 2:46 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Regina “Cook” Findley, loving wife and mother of two sons, went into the joyful presence of her Creator and Redeemer.

Regina was born Feb. 25, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Harlan and Shirley Cook. At age 12 Regina’s family with two younger sisters, Tammy and Gloria, moved to Kingman, Arizona. Regina graduated from Kingman High School in 1976 as an All-State saxophone player.

Regina went on to marry Bill Findley and had two boys Billy and Tim. After moving to Casa Grande in 1982 Regina became a dedicated worker in the title insurance business for over 30 years. She has four grandchildren and is a devoted woman who loves our Lord with her whole heart. All who knew her were familiar with her contagious laugh, a raised eyebrow and the advice to “Just Breathe.”

