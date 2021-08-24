OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 24
Obituary | Rodney Williams

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 2:49 p.m.

Rodney Williams, 81, passed expectantly of natural causes on Aug. 17, 2021.

Rodney grew up in Canoga Park, California and retired to Golden Valley, Arizona approximately 35 years ago.

Rodney, the youngest of three brothers, was preceded in death by his parents Hattie and Maurice Williams of Golden Valley; and his brother Tommy.

He is survived by his brother and sister- in-law Richard and Diane Williams of Whittier, California; two children Robyn and Randy; three nephews and many cousins.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery at another time.

