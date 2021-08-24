Rotary Speaker

Robert DeVries, program coordinator for the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, was the guest speaker at the Aug. 20 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. DeVries, the former Kingman police chief, demonstrated the administration of Naloxone, a reversal agent for opioid overdoses that has saved thousands of lives in Arizona and hundreds of lives in Mohave County. For more information about Naloxone contact DeVries at rdevries@mstepp.org.