OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rotary Speaker

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 3:09 p.m.

Robert DeVries, program coordinator for the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, was the guest speaker at the Aug. 20 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. DeVries, the former Kingman police chief, demonstrated the administration of Naloxone, a reversal agent for opioid overdoses that has saved thousands of lives in Arizona and hundreds of lives in Mohave County. For more information about Naloxone contact DeVries at rdevries@mstepp.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Mohave Lions Club to host Robert DeVries for opioid discussion
Naloxone to be available at Arizona Youth Partnership in Kingman starting Feb. 1
KPD Chief explains Narcan to Route 66 Rotary
Kingman program expands distribution of Naloxone
USDA Regulation change to aid treatment of opioid addiction
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State