Third dose of Moderna or Pfizer recommended for immunocompromised

KINGMAN – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks after a second dose for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.



Mohave County wrote in a news release that immunocompromised individuals are those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; or received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

It also includes those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome); advanced or untreated HIV infection; and active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.

Individuals who believe they may be eligible for the additional dose should speak with their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them, the county wrote. At this time, an additional dose is not recommended for immunocompromised patients who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Persons for whom an additional dose is recommended and who received either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series should receive a third dose of the same vaccine. If the vaccine product given for the first two doses is unavailable or unknown, either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered.

The county wrote that the FDA is reviewing and evaluating data related to booster shots for other fully vaccinated individuals to determine the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

“Getting vaccinated is a major way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19,” the county continued. “Vaccine providers can be found on the county and ADHS webpage. Please contact a vaccine provider for more information about the availability of the additional dose and the scheduling process.”