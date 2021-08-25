OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Third dose of Moderna or Pfizer recommended for immunocompromised

Originally Published: August 25, 2021 9:41 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks after a second dose for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that immunocompromised individuals are those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; or received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

It also includes those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome); advanced or untreated HIV infection; and active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.

Individuals who believe they may be eligible for the additional dose should speak with their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them, the county wrote. At this time, an additional dose is not recommended for immunocompromised patients who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Persons for whom an additional dose is recommended and who received either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series should receive a third dose of the same vaccine. If the vaccine product given for the first two doses is unavailable or unknown, either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered.

The county wrote that the FDA is reviewing and evaluating data related to booster shots for other fully vaccinated individuals to determine the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

“Getting vaccinated is a major way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19,” the county continued. “Vaccine providers can be found on the county and ADHS webpage. Please contact a vaccine provider for more information about the availability of the additional dose and the scheduling process.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

US likely to call for COVID boosters
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State