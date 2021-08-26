Briefs | Arizona reports 3,621 additional COVID cases, nears 1M mark

PHOENIX - Arizona on Thursday reported 3,621 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths as the state's pandemic total number of infections neared the 1 million mark.

The state's pandemic totals rose to 998,164 cases and 18,661 deaths, according to the Department of Health Service's coronavirus dashboard.

Nationally, Arizona ranks 13th among U.S. states and territories in total COVID-19 cases and 10th in cases per 100,000 pf population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 2,450.00 on Aug. 10 to 2,626.29 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 16.7 to 19.1 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In another development, approximately 350 city of Tucson employees could face unpaid five-day suspensions for not complying with the city's recently enacted COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its workforce, local media outlets reported.

Nearly 550 additional city employees requested religious of medical exemptions by Tuesday's deadline.

The city’s employee vaccination data shows 830 full-time and 70 part-time employees are unvaccinated – about 21% of the total workforce, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

1st case of West Nile virus in Pinal County this season

TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Pinal County during Arizona’s mosquito season.

Health officials said Tuesday that the case was found in a county resident.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that out of the nine cases investigated by county officials, only one was confirmed and the case also is the first confirmed this season outside of Maricopa County.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and is most common in the continental United States.

West Nile virus was first detected in Arizona in 2003.

According to health experts, most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick but about 20% have minor symptoms such as headaches, fevers, aches, nausea and fatigue.

People over the age of 60 or those with certain conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cancer are more likely to become severely ill from the virus.

Emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods and private property.

Ducey said Wednesday that damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of the northern Arizona county.

The National Weather Service reported Aug. 17 that up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County.

Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages.

Ducey also has requested additional resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with cleanup efforts in the town of Gila Bend after recent flooding left two people dead and damaged hundreds of homes

The declaration of emergency makes state funding available for response efforts and directs that the Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to oversee the deployment of state and other assets.

Ducey also issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino County last month after rains caused heavy flooding on July 13-16 and July 22-24.