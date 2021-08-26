City of Kingman issues 21 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 13:

– Pipestone Builders: 3656 N. Bosque Road, Golden Valley; demo.

– Dianna Brackney: 4425 N. Baker Drive, Kingman; replace 200 amp panel.

– Southwest Electrical Contractors: Kingman; roof mount solar on existing SFR.

– DeVault Electric: Kingman; electric panel 100 amp.

– Edward Chemleski: Kingman; demo existing manufactured home.

– Truelove Plumbing: 4691 E. Linn Ranch Drive, Kingman; install new gas line.

– Daniel Coll: 3425 N. Weeping Willow Way, Kingman; new gas line for 250 gallon propane tank.

– Thabrez McKay: Kingman; replace 100 amp panel and drywall in bedroom and hall.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4725 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; demo all.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2800 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; demo burned garage.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 19:

– Urban Energy: 2601 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $3,173.

– TR Orr: 3705 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $14,776.

– Havasu Solar: 3674 N. Bond St., Kingman; $128.

– Havasu Solar: 2503 Crozier Ave., Kingman; $128.

– Joseph Juelfs: 2677 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; addition; $299.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 5350 Eagle View Road, Kingman; awnings; $110.

– W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 3788 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.

– Revoir Construction: 1080 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.

– American Steel Carports: 4836 Steinke Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $728.

– DeVault Electric: 1005 Cholla Circle, Kingman; electric; $89.

– PM&M Electric: 2527 Boulder Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Select Electric: 3660 N. Willow Road, Kingman; electric; $74.

– Thomas Poole: 402 Monroe St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Angle Homes: 3607 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3617 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,234.

– Angle Homes: 3611 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,234.

– Big Red Construction: 2314 Valentine Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,490.

– Big Red Construction: 1739 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 3550 N. Wells St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 1747 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 1743 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 19:

– All Clean: 2600 Thompson Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Barkhurst Electric: 4187 Bank St., Ste. C, Kingman; contractor.

– Binkney Reporting: 5927 Harbor Bay, Kingman; data entry.

– Burrows Pro-Sound: 630 W. Glenwood Road, Kingman; DJ services.

– Rent-A-Dad: 2310 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Happy Girl Accessories with Trish: 4787 N. Ty St., Kingman; jewelry.