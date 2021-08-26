COVID claims 2 county residents

KINGMAN – Another 262 Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, and two died, including a patient age 40-49 in the Kingman medical service area.

The new cases and deaths were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The report covered the two-day span between noon on Monday, Aug. 23 and noon on Wednesday. The second death was a patient age 60-69 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

The local surge in cases, blamed on low vaccination rates and the delta variant, appears to be tapering off. There were 613 cases and 12 deaths in the week ending at noon on Wednesday.

That compares to 663 cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18; and 660 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Of the 262 new cases, more than half were recorded in the Kingman area, one of four medical service areas in the county. That includes 49 cases in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for the vast majority of COVID deaths in the county. There were 20 cases each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, seven in the 70-79 age bracket, and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

Another 34 new local cases were children and teens, with 22 logged in the 11-19 age bracket, and 12 in the 0-10 age bracket. There were also 23 cases each ages 20-29 and 30-39, and 12 ages 40-49.

There were also 84 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 36 in the Lake Havasu City area, and one in an undetermined area of the county.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.5% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That compares to 55.3% statewide, and more than 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 74,061 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated. According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 218 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City and Kingman with 169 each, Fort Mohave with 68, Golden Valley with 38 and Mohave Valley with 26. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,047 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,122 for Bullhead City, 5,898 for Kingman, 2,131 for Fort Mohave, 1,317 for Golden Valley, 996 for Mohave Valley and 492 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 176 cases in Topock, 81 in Dolan Springs, 59 in Meadview and 50 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.9 years, while the age of the average patient has fallen to 46.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected, and 22,330 are known to have recovered from the disease.

County health officials have logged 25,341 coronavirus cases and 733 deaths since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 38 million confirmed cases and 632,475 deaths the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,468,507 deaths from more than 214 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Aug. 26.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.