Drum circles set for Metcalfe Park

A drum circle will be held every other Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Charles Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., Kingman. (Photo by Vladimir Morozoz, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3zkX3iY)

A drum circle will be held every other Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Charles Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., Kingman. (Photo by Vladimir Morozoz, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3zkX3iY)

Originally Published: August 26, 2021 5:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Learning Center for Human Development is hosting a drumming event every other Thursday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. It will be held in the pavilion at Charles Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beale St.

Attendees are asked to bring their own drum, and the event is open to the whole family. According to the release, 50% of donations will be given to The Club for Youth of Kingman.

Organizers claim drumming has a positive impact on mental health, and also enhances health and overall well-being.

Visit Full Moon Drumming and Meditation Circle on Facebook for more information.

