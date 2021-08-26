Former Havasu resident throws his name in crowded GOP field of gubernatorial candidates

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A former Lake Havasu City resident and reality TV star has thrown his hat into a crowded ring of potential candidates for governor of Arizona.

Bryan Masche is one of more than 30 potential candidates that have filed a statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State, and is one of 19 Republican who have expressed interest in seeking the party’s nomination. He and his family drew local and national attention back in 2007 when he and his then-wife Jenny learned that they would be having sextuplets – six children in a single pregnancy. WE produced a reality show called “Raising Sextuplets” focused on the Masche’s that lasted multiple seasons.

The sextuplets are now 14 years old and just started eighth grade earlier this month.

“Everybody is perfectly happy and healthy,” Masche said. “They are involved in sports, they are involved in the gifted program in their schools, and they are wonderful kids. We are just very blessed and fortunate that they do not have any medical complications whatsoever.”

Although Masche was born in New York, he said he moved to Havasu with his family in 1979 when he was about a year-and-a-half old. He said over the course of the next decade much of the rest of his family, including both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, also relocated from Long Island to Arizona.

"Lake Havasu will always be my hometown because everyone that I know, my family and life-long friends are all there,” Masche said.

Masche started primary school in Havasu and graduated from Lake Havasu City High School before leaving for basic training with the U.S. Air Force a few months later. Masche said he spent eight years in the Air Force, spending time in Asia, Hawaii and the Middle East including the first Gulf War and the early stages of the second Gulf War.

After leaving the Air Force, Masche returned to Arizona where he attended Arizona State University, earning a degree in justice studies with a minor in political science.

After college, he returned to Lake Havasu City, where he got married and a few years later became a father. During that time he worked as a pharmaceutical salesman and earned his MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Bryan and Jenny got divorced about 10 years ago. In 2010, Masche was arrested while visiting family in Yavapai County and eventually pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

“I still have 50-50 custody and 50-50 parenting time with my kids,” Masche said. “It was a non-physical interaction. It was just arguing.”

After the divorce, Masche moved to Phoenix where he has lived for the past 10 years. There he went back to school to become a nurse. He said he earned his Bachelor’s of Science and Nursing from Brookline College, and a Master’s of Science and Nursing from South University. He said he has worked in an operating room for the past six years.

Masche came to Lake Havasu City for the first time on the campaign trail last weekend, where he attended the Calling All Patriots event on Saturday and spent the day gathering signatures and talking to residents.

“It felt really awesome to be back in my hometown,” he said. “The energy in the crowd was amazing.”

He said he plans to be back in Havasu over Labor Day where he will host a boat parade starting at Rotary Park, and expects to be back in town at least once per month throughout his campaign.

Running for governor

Masche said his campaign started with a simple Facebook page in early 2021, and through that many people encouraged him to actually run. He credited State Rep. Walt Blackman (R-District 6) with pushing him over the hump and into the race.

Masche said he is concerned about the current state of affairs, both in Arizona and the United States, and believes that something must be done to stop what he says is an agenda to install communism in the United States. Ultimately, he said he doesn’t trust any of the top candidates for governor to be able to rise to the challenges of the moment.

“I’m 42 years old, and this does not look anything like the country that I grew up in,” he said. “I’m very worried for my kids and my future grandkids. Of the other candidates in the race – the top tier candidates – I am not confident in any of them at all, that they have the moral courage, the backbone and the spine to do what is necessary to help save Arizona.”

Masche said his top three priorities as governor would be to address immigration, make changes he says will provide secure elections in the state, and eliminate any and all mandates surrounding the COVID pandemic.

Masche said as governor he will close and secure Arizona’s border with Mexico.

“I don’t use the word illegal immigration because it is not – this is an invasion,” he said.

Masche claimed that the people showing up at the border are part of a Democratic Party-plot to boost their party’s numbers by registering millions of people in the country illegally.

When it comes to elections, Masche said he believes the last one was stolen from former President Donald Trump and changes need to be made to secure future elections. He said he was part of the early efforts to gather affidavits from people alleging improprieties or suspicious circumstances surrounding the general election in Arizona.

If elected, he said he would push to revise the election rules so it all takes place on one day and is entirely conducted by hand. He said he would eliminate electronic tabulations and reduce the size of districts.

“There is no way to have a secure election other than paper ballots with voter ID,” he said.

When it comes to COVID, Masche boasts that he was originally censored by Facebook for speaking out about COVID on March 17, just 10 days after the first official case in the United States. He said he believes that the pandemic has been co-opted by politicians in order to steal the election from Trump, and to push a communist agenda throughout the country.

“I’m not saying that COVID is not real – it is a real disease. However, the government’s reaction to what is taking place is like bringing a sledgehammer to a fight when all they needed was a fly swatter,” he said. “When I’m elected, COVID ends on day one. No more mask mandates and no more forced vaccination of any kind. Parents will have complete control over their kids again. If a parent doesn’t want their kid to have 17 vaccinations in order to go to public schools, they don’t have to. This is sovereignty over our own children and our own bodies.”