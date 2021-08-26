OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 26
High-heat warning in effect for Kingman area

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Kingman area through 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. (Miner file photo)

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Kingman area through 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 26, 2021 12:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area is under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

The heat warning went into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and will expire at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, which has a forecast high near 102 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Later that night, the temperature will drop to around 75 degrees.

The City of Kingman has announced that it will install cooling stations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Ramada 1 on the Burbank Street side of Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.; at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.; and at Ramada 1 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 28 will come with a high near 101 degrees and wind gusts as high as 20 mph, with a low later that night around 74.

Sunday, Aug. 29 comes with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., along with a high temperature near 100 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain prior to 11 p.m. Sunday night, which has a forecast low near 73.

Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, all come with chances of showers and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, and lows in the low 70s.

