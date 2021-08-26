Kingman Miner August 27 Adoption Spotlight: Roy
These are Arizona’s children. Roy is and energetic and sharp teenager, and has digital interests that vary from playing “Need for Speed”, all the way to YouTube. He even sees himself as a YouTube star someday, with a few kinds of gaming-focused channels already in mind. He plans to apply his talents beyond his teenage years and become a hardware/software engineer. Get to know Roy and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
August 2021: 15 children available for adoption in Arizona
