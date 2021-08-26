OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner August 27 Adoption Spotlight: Roy

Get to know Roy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/roy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Roy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/roy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 26, 2021 12:01 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Roy is and energetic and sharp teenager, and has digital interests that vary from playing “Need for Speed”, all the way to YouTube. He even sees himself as a YouTube star someday, with a few kinds of gaming-focused channels already in mind. He plans to apply his talents beyond his teenage years and become a hardware/software engineer. Get to know Roy and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2021: 15 children available for adoption in Arizona
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Miner Sept. 30 Adoption Spotlight: Jedidiah
Kingman Miner Dec. 6 Adoption Spotlight: Tyris
Kingman Miner June 26 Adoption Spotlight: Jaiden
Adoption Spotlight March 25, 2020: Darryl
Kingman Miner July 22 Adoption Spotlight: Nova
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State