KRMC postpones ‘non-urgent’ procedures due to COVID

KINGMAN – Some non-urgent procedures at Kingman Regional Medical Center will be postponed by a few weeks effective Monday, Aug. 30, as the hospital shifts staff and resources to care for COVID-19 patients.

KRMC wrote in a news release that hospitals are reporting increased admissions as COVID-19 cases climb in the region. The hospital is currently reporting that the positivity rate of patients tested for COVID-19 has “steadily increased throughout the summer.”

In June, the hospital’s 30-day positivity rate averaged 3.15%, and is currently at 14.73%. There are currently 38 patients hospitalized at KRMC with COVID-19.

“By postponing non-urgent procedures, KRMC can redeploy more staff and resources to care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, who often have extended hospital stays,” the hospital wrote. “While urgent and emergent surgeries will still occur, other procedures will be evaluated at the surgeon’s discretion for possible deferment when it is safe to do so. KRMC staff will notify all patients who must be rescheduled.”

The hospital also thanked the community for its “patience and understanding throughout this crisis.”

“While we temporarily pause select procedures, we assure the community that your health remains our priority,” said Leslie Martin, assistant chief Nursing Officer. “We encourage patients not to delay in getting the care they need for any condition.”