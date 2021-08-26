OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC postpones ‘non-urgent’ procedures due to COVID

Kingman Regional Medical Center is postponing some non-urgent procedures while dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients due to the recent surge in cases. (File photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center is postponing some non-urgent procedures while dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients due to the recent surge in cases. (File photo)

Originally Published: August 26, 2021 4:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Some non-urgent procedures at Kingman Regional Medical Center will be postponed by a few weeks effective Monday, Aug. 30, as the hospital shifts staff and resources to care for COVID-19 patients.

KRMC wrote in a news release that hospitals are reporting increased admissions as COVID-19 cases climb in the region. The hospital is currently reporting that the positivity rate of patients tested for COVID-19 has “steadily increased throughout the summer.”

In June, the hospital’s 30-day positivity rate averaged 3.15%, and is currently at 14.73%. There are currently 38 patients hospitalized at KRMC with COVID-19.

“By postponing non-urgent procedures, KRMC can redeploy more staff and resources to care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, who often have extended hospital stays,” the hospital wrote. “While urgent and emergent surgeries will still occur, other procedures will be evaluated at the surgeon’s discretion for possible deferment when it is safe to do so. KRMC staff will notify all patients who must be rescheduled.”

The hospital also thanked the community for its “patience and understanding throughout this crisis.”

“While we temporarily pause select procedures, we assure the community that your health remains our priority,” said Leslie Martin, assistant chief Nursing Officer. “We encourage patients not to delay in getting the care they need for any condition.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Regional Medical Center delays elective surgeries due to rise in COVID cases
Kingman Regional Medical Center reports increase in COVID hospitalizations
Kingman Regional Medical Center Urgent Care modifies operating hours as staff redeploys
Kingman Regional Medical Center: COVID variant taking a toll in Kingman
Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State