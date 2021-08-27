OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona surpasses milestone of 1 million COVID-19 cases

More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Arizona since the beginning of the pandemic, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Friday, Aug. 27. (Adobe image)

More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Arizona since the beginning of the pandemic, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Friday, Aug. 27. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 27, 2021 9:29 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Friday surpassed the milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases after the state reported 3,707 new infections amid continued wrangling over vaccinations and mask requirements.

The state is now the 13th in the U.S. to hit that mark after starting with its first confirmed case at Arizona State University in January 2020 and then going on to be labeled “the hot spot of the world” amid last winter's surge.

The state Department of Health Services noted the milestone in a tweet that urged people to get vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Friday ranked the state 13th in total number of cases and cases per 100,000 of population.

Arizona on Friday also reported 63 more virus deaths.

The approximately 2,000 COVID-19 patients occupying the state's hospital beds during the current surge — the state's third — is far short of the record of 5,082 set on Jan. 11.

But the recent surge of cases in Arizona means that “the trend is ominous," the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association said in a statement Monday, adding that hospitals lack enough nurses and intensive care beds.

The association and public health officials urged people to wear masks and be vaccinated to combat the virus' spread.

But there is raging debate in the state and court fights over efforts to require the shots and over mask requirements.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

New daily COVID-19 infections in Arizona surge past 2,800 on Friday, Aug. 6
Arizona reports another 2,582 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
World struggles as confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40 million
Ducey keeps virus policies despite new federal guidelines
Arizona deaths from COVID top 7K
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State