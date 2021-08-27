OFFERS
Human remains located north of Dolan Springs

Human remains were discovered in the desert near Dolan Springs on Thursday, Aug. 26. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3mFy8TQ)

Originally Published: August 27, 2021 9:19 a.m.

KINGMAN – Human remains were located north of Dolan Springs the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports.

MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies and detectives were called to an area north of Dolan Springs for a report of human remains being located at 7:30 a.m.

Detectives responded and began an investigation. The identity and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy to be performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation continues.

