Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley woman arrested on warrants, drug charges

Frances Cassandra Maria-Eckman (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 28, 2021 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Frances Cassandra Maria-Eckman, 60, of Golden Valley, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 13 after law enforcement reportedly located more than 27 grams of methamphetamine in her purse.

MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies observed a truck driving in the area of Arizona Route 95 and Aztec.

A records check of the vehicle reportedly revealed expired registration, and a traffic stop was conducted.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Maria-Eckman, who advised that her license was suspended. According to law enforcement, she also failed to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies reportedly located a purse inside containing identification belonging to Maria-Eckman, as well as a baggie containing 27.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Maria-Eckman was arrested on suspicion of felony dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale and drug paraphernalia violation, all felonies, as well as five active arrest warrants.

She was booked into the Mohave County jail.

State