Kingman issues 12 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 20:

– Leonard Treis: Kingman; electrical panel upgrade 100 amp.

– Oscar Martinez: 10023 S. Driftwood Circle, Mohave Valley; green tag 200 amp service.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 8422 W. Olema Drive, Dolan Springs; demo all.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 8445 W. Olema Drive, Dolan Springs; demo all.

– Truelove Plumbing: 4105 N. Willow Road, Kingman; replace gas line.

– Kenny Williams Construction: 600 Border Lane, Mohave Valley; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 7183 N. Highway 93, Golden Valley; demo residential only.

– CDB Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 100 amp.

– Herschel Eaves: Kingman; demo shop.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 26:

– Control Services & Repair: 3269 Stockton Hill Road; $200.

– Intellecom Communications: 2660 Calumet St., Kingman; communications tower; $812.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3636 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $645.

– Mohave Shadez: 3388 Brenda Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

– Mohave Shadez: 3550 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; awnings; $165.

– Esmay Electric: 3906 Easy St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– PM&M Electric: 1822 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Esmay Electric: 2131 Delaware Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Rosco Construction: 2190 Rincon Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,198.

– Long’s Construction: 3667 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,403.

– Kyle Zeitler: 3854 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; pool; $662.

– Discount Sign Company: 1700 Maple St., Kingman; attached to building; $695.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 26:

– ARTGSCHNUPPYS: 1400 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; mural painting.

– Get Fascinated Microgreens: 5519 S. Easy Way, Fort Mohave; health products.

– Charlie’s Pizzeria: 2311 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; restaurant.

– Handyman Services: 3565 John L Ave., Ste. 15, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Northstar Communications: 15953 E. Lonesome Lane, Gilbert; contractor.

– Nichols Mechanical: 210 S. El Rancho Bonito Road, Cottonwood; installation sales and service.

– BHL Services: 3839 Chandler Drive, Minneapolis, Minnesota; general contractor.