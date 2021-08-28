Kingman man arrested on warrants and suspicion of drug possession

KINGMAN – Glenn Donald Simpson, Jr., 37, of Kingman, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 17 on suspicion of drug offenses and three active arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that deputies were patrolling in the area of Melody Street and Northfield Avenue when they observed a gray sedan drive by them. Deputies reportedly observed Simpson driving the vehicle, knowing him from previous interactions and knowing him to have active warrants.

A traffic stop was conducted and a records check revealed that the license plate belonged to a different vehicle. Simpson was detained at that time, and a records check on the VIN number revealed expired registration since 2019.

A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly revealed two handguns, a shotgun, a lock pick set, 2 grams of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Simpson is a prohibited weapons possessor, according to MCSO.

Simpson was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and possession of burglary tools, all felonies, as well as three active warrants.

He was booked into the Mohave County jail.