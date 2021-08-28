Kingman Police Department commander completes course

KINGMAN – Lt. Brian Zach of the Kingman Police Department has graduated from an “intensive” 10-week Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command program.

KPD wrote in a news release that the program prepared the lieutenant for executive and senior level police leadership. Zach graduated Friday, Aug. 20 at a ceremony held at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale.

“The course combined academic principles with practical applications and focused on a range of critical leadership and management areas, including planning and policies, media relations, organizational behavior, budgeting and resource allocation, human resources, contemporary policy and more,” KPD wrote in a news release.

Zach is a member of KPD’s command staff and is currently assigned as the operations commander.