Kingman teen reportedly admits involvement in vehicle burglaries

Originally Published: August 28, 2021 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – A 15-year-old Kingman boy was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 22 on several felony burglary charges stemming from incidents in the area of Sioux Avenue and Pueblo Lane, the Kingman Police Department reports.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers obtained information that the boy was involved in vehicle burglaries in the area of Sioux Avenue and Pueblo Lane during the previous month.

Investigators contacted the boy at his home, where he reportedly admitted involvement in numerous burglaries. He was arrested on suspicion of several felony charges of burglary in the third degree.

Several stolen items were recovered and victims were notified. Investigators believe some of the property recovered is from unreported vehicle burglaries.

The boy was released into the custody of his parents.

Anyone missing property, and who did not make a police report, is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191.

