Man with Kingman sports ties injured in print shop explosion

Glenn Jordan, who plays for the Kingman Senior Softball travel tournament team, was burned due to an explosion at a print shop in Chandler on Thursday. He is shown accepting a trophy from a tournament director following a KSS championship several years ago. (Courtesy photo)



DAVE HAWKINS, Special to the Miner
Originally Published: August 28, 2021 7:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bullhead City softball junkie Roy Heisner said he was shocked to learn his beloved teammate Glenn Jordan, of Tempe, was severely injured in Thursday’s explosion at a print shop in Chandler. Jordan was working two suites from the shop off of Ray Road that exploded at 9:23 a.m. sending the All American Eye Glass repair owner and three other severely injured men to the Arizona Burn Center in serious and critical condition.

Family members were told by doctors that Jordan suffered 3rd-degree burns over 40% of his body. His wife Cyndi said she’s been informed that it will take some time to determine the extent of his injuries and that Jordan will be hospitalized for at least two months.

News of Jordan’s involvement in the blast spread quickly to Kingman where he broadcast high school sports for local radio stations in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and played zealously in the regional softball community. Jordan relocated to the valley long ago but maintained an abundance of friend and family connections in Kingman and has been a member of the Kingman Senior Softball (KSS) traveling tournament team for nearly a decade.

“It’s devastating news. We’re in shock,” said Heisner, co-manager of the KSS squad. “He’s as tough as nails. If anybody can survive this, it’s Glenn.”

Jordan is known for his aggressive approach on the basepaths and his blazing speed. He finished first five years ago in a fastest man base running competition when KSS took second at the Tournament of Champions in Florida.

Jordan always slid head first and always had the dirtiest uniform on the team. Cyndi was forced to experiment before learning that car wash chemicals worked best to free the field from his earth-soiled jersey after each tournament.

“We’re all pulling for them,” Heisner said of Jordan, his wife, daughter Katelyn and extended family. “Our KSS family is tight and we’re hoping for the best outcome possible.”

Heisner said KSS will play the World Championship tournament in September in Las Vegas in honor of their teammate.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family meet insurance deductibles and establish savings given career uncertainty at https://gofund.me/49743d9d.

For more about the explosion, see story on page 10A of today’s Kingman Miner.

